High Speed Chase in Zebulon

Chief Jonathan Hemphill
DUI / PursuitOn Jan. 19, 2023 at approximately 11:30 pm Zebulon Police Officers noticed a vehicle traveling south on Hwy 19 extremely reckless, at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for several miles. The suspect finally came to a stop on his own. After making contact with the suspect, Kenyada, Chaney the suspect and DUI field sobriety was conducted. The suspect was placed under arrest for, Reckless Driving, DUI and failure to maintain lane. Mr. Chaney was transported to the pike County Sheriff’s office without further incident.
