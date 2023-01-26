CSM Thompson Speaks to the Thomaston Kiwanis Club

Command Sergeant Major Chuck Thompson recently spoke with the Thomaston Kiwanis Club. CSM Thompson entered the U.S. Army in 1977 and has a stellar career in serving our country. His accomplishments include serving as an Army Ranger (team leader, Squad Leader and Instructor), Special Forces and serving several tours in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Some of CSM Thompson’s awards, decorations and badges include: The Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, NATO Medal, Saudi Kuwait Liberation medal, Army Valorous Unit Award. He also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, HALO Badge, Jumpmaster Badge, The Canadian, Greek and Australian parachute badges as well as the Central Intelligence Agency Directors Coin for Excellence.
Upson retirement from active duty after serving 28 years, CSM went back to work as a Federal Civilian serving as the Senior Civilian Deputy Director of the Intelligence Directorate for the Joint Special Operations Command at Ft. Bragg, NC where her served for 14 years. During this period, he was extremely honored to be inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame as well as the Special Operations Command Hall of Honor.
According to Kiwanian Andy Chastain who invited CSM Thompson to speak, “CSM Thompson is one of the most highly decorated, if not the most decorated service member to hail from Upson County. He went on to add that it’s an honor that we have someone of his caliber and reputation as one of our citizens.
CSM Thompson currently resides on a small farm in his hometown of Thomaston, Georgia with his wife, Kathy.
