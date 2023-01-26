URMC's Jessica Orr Graduates from Leadership GHA

Thomaston, GA January 26, 2023 – Upson Regional Medical Center would like to recognize Director of Case Managment, Jessica Orr, RN, BSN for her recent graduation from Leadership GHA (Georgia Hospital Association).
Jessica Orr
Leadership GHA is a six-month intensive, hospital leadership development program that identifies, grows, and inspires new leaders in health care throughout the state of Georgia. The program offers professional workshops, conferences, panel discussions and field trips to a variety of hospitals and health systems. Participants in the program are given opportunities to expand their professional networks which adds value to their organizations through personal development.
Members of a Leadership GHA class must be nominated by their CEO, and are a mix of senior and mid-level professionals from hospitals of all sizes located in all geographic areas of Georgia. “I am grateful for the chance to participate in the GHA Leadership program. This experience allowed me to learn how to be a better leader through different hospital visits, seminars, classroom time, and networking events. It was a privilege to be nominated and to represent Upson Regional Medical Center.” Orr shared.
Orr attended five classes over the six-month program with most classes lasting three to four days. Classes were held in locations including, Young Harris, St. Simons, Atlanta, Macon, and Greensboro. She was one of eighteen total participants who graduated from the 2022-2023 class.
To learn more about Leadership GHA visit gha.org/LeadershipGHA and for more information about Upson Regional Medical Center visit, urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
No comments:
Post a Comment