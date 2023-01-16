GRIFFIN-SPALDING CHAMBER ASSISTING STORM VICTIMS

The Chamber is working with the Emergency Management Agency(EMA) and would like to share some ways that you can assist the community.
- Donations of non-perishable food and supplies may be taken to 220 East Solomon Street, they are there until 5 p.m. each day. This will also be the distribution point to fill needs in the community.
- Volunteers may go by the Spalding County Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, starting
Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. to register and receive volunteer assignments.
- The Chamber is coordinating hot meals for first responders and will be seeking help starting Tuesday (we are covered until then). There are roughly 300 at each meal time to serve. We could use a couple of volunteers to help serve plates at lunch and dinner.
- If you call the office, we do not have power, but can receive voicemails
Feel free to call my cell phone 770-597-7916 or text if you have questions
or suggestions on ways to help. If you have a need, please let us know how we might help.
Business After Hours has been re-scheduled to January 31st, all other committee meetings for this week are cancelled. Please watch your email for updates on when we will be able to resume regular meeting schedules
