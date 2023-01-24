URMC Partners with MedPro EMS

Upson Regional Medical Center has announced a new partnership with MedPro EMS to provide both routine and emergent patient transports.
“I am excited to begin this new relationship with MedPro EMS, as it will greatly enhance our ability to effectively, quickly, and safely move patients from our facility to other hospitals when necessary.” Jeff Tarrant, Upson Regional Medical Center CEO commented. “Our MedPro EMS resource will be available for both routine interfacility patient transports, as well as emergent patient transports. They will be stationed at Upson Regional, providing one ambulance with multiple teams working in rotation to partner with us in meeting our patients’ needs.”
In order to assist with the needed patient transports, and ensure that patients receive the services that are vital to their health and wellbeing, Upson Regional Medical Center has welcomed the staff of MedPro EMS. The new partnership provides 24 hours per day, 7 days per week EMS patient transport coverage that is 100 percent dedicated to serving the needs of Upson Regional Medical Center’s patients. The service is completely based directly in Thomaston.
Eric Wilson, President/CEO of MedPro EMS added, “Our MedPro EMS team values the strong relationship we have built with Upson Regional Medical Center over the past few years, and is excited about the opportunity to work even closer with them to serve the transport needs for their patients 365 days a year.”
During MedPro’s initial week at Upson Regional Medical Center, 24 total transports have been completed. Three emergent transports were carried out quickly and efficiently, while 21 routine transports were provided to either the patient’s home or to another facility.
To learn more about Upson Regional Medical Center and the services offered, visit, urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
No comments:
Post a Comment