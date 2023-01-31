CONGRESSMAN FERGUSON ANNOUNCED AS CHAIR SUBCOMMITTEE ON SS

Ferguson Announced as Chairman of Subcommittee on Social Security
Receives Seat on Budget Committee and Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-GA) today released the following statement on his assignment to the House Budget Committee, and House Ways and Means Subcommittee assignments as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security, and member of the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures – also referred to as the Subcommittee on Tax.
“My focus in Congress has always been on creating jobs, building a strong economy, and eliminating bureaucratic barriers and waste,” Congressman Drew Ferguson said. “As a member of the Committee on Ways and Means and House Budget Committee, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get our country back on track with responsible fiscal and pro-growth policies. For the last two years, the radical Left’s out-of-control, big government spending resulted in an economic crisis – causing hardworking Americans to suffer with record high inflation and putting our nation on the brink of a recession.
“We will reverse course and enact policies to maintain American competitiveness and innovation, economic growth, and fiscal responsibility. As the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security, I will be a leading voice for our nation’s seniors, and advance solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our country today.”
Background:
The Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress, and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives with jurisdiction over all taxation, trade, tariffs and other revenue-raising measures.
The Subcommittee on Social Security is responsible for legislation and policy matters referred to the Committee on Ways and Means that relate to the Federal Old Age, Survivors’ and Disability Insurance System, the Railroad Retirement System, and payroll taxes and trust fund operations relating to those systems.
The House Budget Committee’s responsibilities include legislative oversight of the federal budget process, reviewing all bills and resolutions on the budget, and monitoring agencies and programs funded outside of the budgetary process.
