VOLUNTEERS NEEDED IN GRIFFIN

There are opportunities to help with the clean up effort on the ground in Spalding as well as helping out at the Distribution Center that has been set up in Griffin to provide for the needs of those effected by these tornadoes. Volunteers are also needed to answer the Spalding Help Hotline.
Need Help With Tree Removal or Need Supplies?
678-453-4508 is number to call to volunteer to help residents clear debris from yards. Volunteers will be available to answer your call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please call this number if you are in need of volunteers to help you clean up yard or if you need donated goods and have no way to reach the Distribution Center.
Volunteers are also needed to answer the 678-453-4508 Spalding Help Hotline. Ask about that when you call if you would like to help.
Want To Help Clear Trees, Drag Limbs, Etc.?
Do you have a chainsaw, a skidsteer, etc. or just want to put on some gloves and pull some limbs after they have been cut? Please come to the Volunteer Coordination Center where they are pairing up volunteers to help in the clean up effort.
They will give you an armband and an assignment so you can help in areas that may not be open to the public, and they can track the areas that are getting help and still need it. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. (Work is ongoing after 2 p.m. but the Volunteer Center is only open until 2 p.m. each day.)
The Volunteer Coordination Center is located at 885 Memorial Drive at the Spalding County Senior Center.
Please call 678-453-4508 with questions or simply show up to volunteer. Volunteers will be available to answer your call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Want To Help at the Distribution Center?
Volunteers are also needed at the Distribution Center. The Distribution Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both incoming contributions and outgoing needs on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21. PLEASE NOTE: It will be closed on Sunday, January 22.
Next week, the Distribution Center will be open for drop off and pick up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (This will be evaluated at the end of the week as to hours of operation for the following week.)
They are accepting non-perishable food items, gift cards, toiletries, and other personal items. NO CLOTHES.
The Distribution Center is located at 220 East Solomon Street in Griffin.
To volunteer at the Distribution Center, you can go to the Volunteer Coordination Center located at the Senior Center at 885 Memorial Drive, call 678-453-4508, or text the word "VOLUNTEER" to 770-800-0765.
