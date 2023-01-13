MESSAGE ON STORM FROM SPALDING CO EMA

Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Director Glenn Polk Releases Area Storm Updates and Life Safety Information GRIFFIN, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) - Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Director Glenn Polk confirmed today that Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for Georgia, including Griffin-Spalding, after tornadoes made their way through the state. Polk activated Spalding County's Emergency Operations Center yesterday afternoon, and first responders from surrounding counties have been arriving throughout the night to help local responders with recovery efforts. State assets are also being utilized during this process. According to Polk, there are confirmed injuries, as well as extensive property damage throughout the County. For those seeking shelter needs: Red Cross has opened a local shelter at First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Drive in Griffin. There is more information available on site. The Griffin-Spalding County Donation Center will open for receiving today from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 220 East Solomon St. They are requesting donations of non-perishable food items, gift cards, toiletries, and other personal items. No clothing will be accepted. Please call 678-453-4508 for more information. Additional volunteer opportunities will be announced later today. "We greatly appreciate the public's interest and concern for our community," said Polk. "For now, staying home so first responders can continue recovery efforts is best. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them." For up-to-the-minute information, please visit https://www.spaldingcounty.com/griffinspalding-tornado-relief-fund/ and check Spalding County's Facebook and Instagram pages.
