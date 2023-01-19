GA-DOT STORM CLEANUP SPALDING/MERIWETHER

Spalding County... Maintenance Crews Storm Cleanup on State Route 16 at Rover Zatella and Pine Hill Road, Lane closures are expected
Spalding County: The Georgia DOT advises Spalding County motorists that maintenance crews will be cleaning up storm debris on State Route 16 and Rover Zatella and Pine Hill Road. Cleanup is scheduled to start Monday, January 23, 2023.
Lane closures are expected in this cleanup due to the scope of work; crews will install signage at the site around the work zone.
When: Starting Monday, January 23, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: on State Route 16 and Rover Zatella and Pine Hill Road
Other areas will have cleanup crews and traffic interruptions will be to a minimal. These are still work zones and urge the public to slow down and pay attention to messaging.
Meriwether Co.these will be minimum traffic interruptions SR 362 milepost 0-13 SR 74 to SR 41 SR 100 just north of Greenville SR 41 North of Greenville
I-75 Spalding Co Line mile post 207 to Ext. 212 no lane closure just working from the shoulder Same for I-85 and I-185
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speeds while traveling through detours and around work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
