STATE REP BETH CAMP NAMED CHAIRMAN OF HOUSE COMMITTEE

Rep. Beth Camp Named Chairman of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee
ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord) as the Chairman of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.
“It is an honor to serve in the State House in this chairmanship role, and I extend my sincere thanks to Speaker Burns and the Committee on Assignments for this opportunity,” said Rep. Camp. “Local bills, such as the homestead exemptions passed for Pike and Upson in 2022, are so important to allow local communities to govern based on their unique situations. I look forward to serving in this role as Chairman of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
The Intragovernmental Coordination Committee is assigned all Local Legislation, or bills that primarily affect only one political subdivision such as a city or a county, processed through the House and is also assigned general legislation affecting a variety of subjects including local governments. For a complete list of all House committee assignments, please click here.
Representative Beth Camp represents the citizens of District 135, which includes portions of Lamar, Pike and Upson counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves as Chairman of the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.
