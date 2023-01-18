ROCK SPRINGS CHURCH DISASTER RELIEF

GRIFFIN DISASTER RELIEF SERVING OPPORTUNITIES Volunteer with Rock Springs Church Men’s Ministry at homes that need tree clearing, etc.: Contact Justin Weldon at justin@rockspringsonline.com or (770) 229-8663 Information from Spalding County: https://www.spaldingcounty.com/griffin-spalding-tornado-re lief-fund/ Sign up link for assistance or volunteering: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenZVK5ZAR wa3VvGSVNCxiyu967MmQTOIE7u-ra1RyQc9ac6Q/viewf orm Samaritan’s Purse Information or Volunteering: https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/659?fbclid=I wAR2Hya5C7LiNuhkN9abMkeSMIxoyIwxeMswil15jb9gvM uHw9WH9v7V2G38 Spalding Distributions Center/City Church: Text VOLUNTEER to (770) to 800-0765 to get plugged in to serve at the distribution center
