A Crawfor County House Fire Claims The Life of A Mother and daughter

A mother and her daughter died in a house fire in Crawford County Tuesday morning, the sheriff there said.
The blaze began about 7 a.m. at a house on Whitaker Road, about 8 miles west of Roberta.
Cleona Raines, 89, and her daughter Veronica Raines, 65, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Lewis Walker said the cause of the fire wasn’t known. He said a relative reported the fire. It wasn’t clear whether anyone else was there at the time.
The GBI, State Fire Marshal and sheriff’s office were still investigating.
