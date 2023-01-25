McIntosh Trail Announces Early Head Start for the 2023-2024 school year.

McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, Inc. has begun to accept applications for Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
As we continue to go through the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that health and safety comes 1st when serving low-income children and families (Since COVID began children are virtual learning).
Our Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. Expectant mothers and pregnant teens are highly encouraged to apply. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by September 1, 2022. Pre-K is for children who have turned 4 by September 1, 2022. CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES, FOSTER CHILDREN, AND HOMELESS FAMILIES ARE GIVEN PRIORITY.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require everyone to meet Federal Guidelines. Our program offers a variety of services which include Nutrition, Health, Mental Health, Education, Social Services, and Parent Engagement. Pre-Kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
*Income verification (1040, paystub, W2, etc.) *Immunization Certificate (form 3231)
*Birth Certificate *Medical Card (Medicaid, Peachcare, or Private Insurance)
You may contact Tonya Blackmon/Kimberly Jackson at 770-648-4391 at the Upson County Early Head Start/Head Start/Pre-K program.
McIntosh Trail ECDC, Inc. does not discriminate against race, creed, sex, color, natural origin or religious preference.
Serving: Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson Counties
