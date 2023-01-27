GORDON STATE ANNUAL STATE OF THE COLLEGE ADDRESS

BARNESVILLE, Ga. – On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Gordon State College President, Dr. Kirk A. Nooks will present the institution’s annual State of the College address at 9 a.m. in the GSC Student Activity and Recreation Center (SARC).
President Nooks will focus on providing an overview of the highlights and milestones from the past year and elaborate on where GSC currently stands as well as what is in the horizon for the year ahead.
“Gordon State College had incredible triumphs since implementing our five-year strategic plan in 2018. There’s much to catch up on since last year and there’s thrilling news to be shared of what’s to come in the near future,” Nooks said. “I’m proud of the commitment and collaboration among faculty, staff, and students that led us to where we currently are today. Our Highlander Nation embraced ‘The Power of We’ and for that we have many successes to communicate.”
Some topics will include the progress for GSC to leverage its institution’s strategic plan, “The Power of We,” that has materialized in its fifth year by developing degree programs to ensure maximum transferability to higher education partners and alignment to regional workforce needs. Another discussion will include how GSC, with continuous efforts, has uniquely created an institutional framework that supported and continues to champion evolving strategic priorities.
The event will also be open to the community.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers 11 four-year degrees and 16 associate-level degrees, which includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of over 3,000 students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting in state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.
No comments:
Post a Comment