Gassett Recognized as Thomaston-Upson School System STAR Student

Sarah-Lauren Gassett, a senior at ULHS, has been named 2023 PAGE STAR Student for the Thomaston-Upson School System. She selected Misty Crews, her former Kindergarten teacher, as the 2023 STAR Teacher. The announcement was made today by Mr. Doyle Allen at the Thomaston Kiwanis Club meeting. Thomaston Kiwanis is the local STAR program sponsor, and Allen is the STAR program coordinator for the service club. Sarah-Lauren is the daughter of David and DeeGee Gassett, and she is currently a dual enrollment student at ULHS and Gordon State College. STAR Student is the student with the highest score in one sitting of the SAT taken through the November test date of his or her senior year. STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent of his or her class based on grade point average.
|Pictured l-r: ULHS Principal Ricky English, TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, STAR Teacher Misty Crews, STAR Student Sarah-Lauren Gassett, STAR Program Coordinator for Thomaston Kiwanis Doyle Allen, and Thomaston Kiwanis Club President Troy Chaney.
STAR Student is the student with the highest score in one sitting of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of his or her senior year. STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent of his or her class based on grade point average. STAR Teacher, chosen by the STAR Student, is the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the student’s scholastic development.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program was created to focus public attention on Georgia's outstanding students and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. It is administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation. Now in its 65th year, the STAR Program has honored more than 29,000 high school seniors who have in turn chosen their STAR teachers to share in this recognition. Upson-Lee High School and the Thomaston-Upson School System are very appreciative of the support given to the local STAR program by the Thomaston Kiwanis Club.
No comments:
Post a Comment