UPSON EMA SEVERE WEATHER TRAINING

National Weather Service will be holding a Severe Weather spotter Training class on March 6 at 6 PM at Upson EMA. We are hosting neighboring counties Meriwether and Crawford first responders to join our folks for this bi-annual training. We’ll be offering a few seats to interested weather enthusiasts within our communities to join us, as well. Seating for those folks will be limited to 12 persons. They can register by sending an email to EMA@upsoncountyga.org. First come, First served basis.
