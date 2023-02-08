Upson Historical Society’s February Program

An Oral History How-to by Jonathan Coulis
Monday February 26, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Thomaston-Upson Archives, 301 S Center St. Thomaston, GA
Jonathan Coulis is the Emory Oral History Program Coordinator at the Stewart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Books Library at Emory University. Mr. Coulis will present an oral history how-to program which will discuss conducting oral histories, how they can be used, and why they are important. This program relates to oral history accounts of local veterans from WWII that will be featured in the upcoming exhibition Thomaston Goes to War…On the Home Front.Programs are free, family friendly, and open to the public.
This project is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through funding from the Georgia General Assembly.
