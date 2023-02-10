GBI Arrests Former Griffin Police Department Officer

Preliminary information indicates that Jones, while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer, was scheduled to work a part-time law enforcement job with an apartment complex in Griffin. Jones submitted timecard information claiming hours worked that Jones had not worked. Jones resigned from the Griffin Police Department following an internal investigation into these allegations in June 2022.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
