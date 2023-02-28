TWO UPSON MEN ARRESTED BY THE GBI

Two men in Upson County are facing multiple charges connected to sex crimes against children.
In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have arrested 19-year-old Joseph Carter, of The Rock, and 39-year-old Joseph Robinson, of Thomaston. Their arrests come after investigations into their internet activity following cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is believed their arrests are connected to child pornography.
Their charges include sexual exploitation of children and possession of sexual abuse material.
They are both in the Upson County jail.
