PRESBYTERIAN WOMEN WORLD DAY OF PRAYER

Presbyterian Women, of The First Presbyterian Church of Thomaston, GA will host the annual World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3rd. Brunch will be served at 9:30 am in the Fellowship Hall. The program will begin at 10:00 am.
Our speaker will be Bobbi Starr, Executive Director, of Micah’s Promise, a newly built facility in Columbus, GA to serve the Central Georgia area. Micah’s Promise exists to restore stolen childhoods to minors (girls ages 12-17), who have been the victims of domestic minor sex trafficking, and to build a supportive community for reintegration.
The offering will go to Micah’s Promise. Please make checks out to Micah’s Promise.
All are invited to attend! Please RSVP by February 24th by calling the church office at 706-647-5914, or Shirley Boldenow at 706-647-8282. We will need to know how many seats to have available.
Mark your calendar for this important event!! Come hear about one way we can provide justice to victims of extreme injustice in our community!
