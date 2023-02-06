GRIFFIN SHOOTING DEATH

On Monday February 6th 2023 Griffin Police were called to Spalding Regional Hospital near the Emergency Room regarding a male who had been shot. The investigation determined the male had a self-inflicted gun-shot to the chest which caused his death. There is no immediate danger to the public and the scene has been released at this time. The investigation is on-going and there is no additional information subject to release at this time as we attempt to make sure next of kin are aware of this tragic incident.
