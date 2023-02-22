SYMPOSIUM ON SUICIDE UGA GRIFFIN

IDEA Symposium
“Suicide: When the Pain of Living is Greater than the Fear of Dying.”
In recent years, there has been a significant increase in suicides in the US,
particularly among 15 – 24 year olds, for whom suicide is now the 3rd leading cause of death. Thus, our inaugural IDEA Symposium, a professional learning conference presented by the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the UGA Griffin Campus, will focus on the theme “Suicide: When the Pain of Living is Greater than the Fear of Dying.”
The IDEA Symposium, which will be held on Friday, April 14th, 8:00 AM – 12:45 PM, will feature presentations on topics such as suicide in the military, in the African American community, and in farming communities and the aftermath of suicide.
The symposium is free and open to the public, but registration for the symposium is REQUIRED as space is limited.
Further details and a link to register for the IDEA Symposium are available through this link: https://www.griffin.uga.edu/node/1504
