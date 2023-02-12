Thomaston Police Department Drug Bust

On Monday, 02/06/2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Thomaston Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at Thomaston Gardens Apartments (109 W County Rd) Apartment 3-D and arrested three subjects for gun, drug, and gang-related charges.
This search warrant was obtained as part of an Upson County Multi-Jurisdictional Narcotics Task Force (NTF) investigation into drug and gang related activity occurring at Thomaston Gardens Apartments.
Over the past few weeks, NTF Sergeant Matt Allen had received numerous citizen complaints about suspected gang members hanging around Apartment 3-D brandishing firearms, selling drugs, flashing gang signs, and threatening violence towards other Thomaston Gardens residents. Sgt. Allen was also notified by other Thomaston Police personnel of the suspected drug and gang activity at the apartment complex. On Monday, 02/06/2023, Sgt. Allen obtained enough evidence of drug and gang activity to secure a search warrant for apartment 3-D.
The search warrant yielded three arrests, over a pound of marijuana as well as packaging material used for sales, a stolen Glock pistol, and a Draco AK-47.
The Thomaston Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be pending. If you have any information about drug or gang-related activity in the Thomaston area, please contact Sgt. Matt Allen at the Upson County Narcotics Task Force (706) 741-6034.
No comments:
Post a Comment