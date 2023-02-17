Friday, February 17, 2023

TPD RELEASES PHOTO OF THOMASTON PRESCRIPTION BURGLARY

 


THOMASTON  POLICE  HAVE  RELEASED  A  SECURITY  VIDEO  OF  A  SUSPECT  IN  THE  FEB. 1,2023  BURGLARY  OF  THOMASTON  PRESCRIPTION  SHOP ON  WEST  GORDON  STREET.  ANYONE  WITH  INFORMATION  ABOUT  THE   CASE  CONTACT  SGT. MATT  ALLEN,  TPD, AT  706-741-6034.

