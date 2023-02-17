South Metro's News Leader
Friday, February 17, 2023
TPD RELEASES PHOTO OF THOMASTON PRESCRIPTION BURGLARY
THOMASTON POLICE HAVE RELEASED A SECURITY VIDEO OF A SUSPECT IN THE FEB. 1,2023 BURGLARY OF THOMASTON PRESCRIPTION SHOP ON WEST GORDON STREET. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CASE CONTACT SGT. MATT ALLEN, TPD, AT 706-741-6034.
