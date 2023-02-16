Spalding County Home Invasion

On February 13, 2023, at approximately 6:50am, uniformed officers from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on High Falls Road regarding a burglary. While interviewing the 71-year-old female victim, she told the responding deputies that she had been awakened by an armed intruder who had gained entry by throwing a concrete paver through a window of her residence. The intruder demanded money then forced her to give him her car keys and her debit card. The victim was then taken at gunpoint, in her own car, to a local bank where he used her debit card to withdraw money from her account. After withdrawing the money, the armed intruder returned the victim to her residence and then fled the area in her vehicle.
Spalding County investigators and crime scene personnel responded to the residence and began following leads, processing the crime scene, and they issued a statewide lookout for the stolen vehicle. Additionally, crime scene investigators found what appeared to be drops of blood inside the residence in the area of the broken glass.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “My Investigators were able to locate video surveillance footage of the stolen vehicle, and footage from the ATM withdrawal was provided to them by the bank the victim was forced to go to. While reviewing the video they were able to isolate a pretty clear photograph of the intruder with the victim in the background.”
At approximately 2:55pm, troopers assigned to the Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit located the stolen vehicle in an Atlanta area parking lot and arrested two people that were with it. The suspect taken into custody for the robbery has been identified as Bryan Deundre Overton, 29, of Griffin. The second person, Christon Overton, 31, of Riverdale, was taken into custody on non-related charges.
“The shirt that appeared to be the one worn in the bank video as a mask, and money was recovered. Bryan Overton had the debit card that belonged to the victim in his pocket, and a fresh cut on his hand that he had attempted to bandage to control bleeding. Troopers also located the gun that fit the very unique description of the one described by the victim, that in the end turned out to be a toy gun.”
“The initial responding deputies, investigators, and crime scene investigators did an excellent job on this case. The bank provided us with the video evidence as soon as requested, and the Georgia State Patrol was able to take them into custody without incident.”
“The victim in this incident is blessed to be alive and safe. Realistically, most crimes like this do not end as well as this one did, and the victim is usually injured or killed. Other times the perpetrator makes the mistake of invading the residence of an armed citizen and ends up a shot or dead perpetrator. Whether it be prison or dead, bad choices equal bad results.”
Christon Overton: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Crossing a Guard Line with a Controlled Substance.
No comments:
Post a Comment