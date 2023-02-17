UPSON SO RESPONDS TO MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT IN MEDICAL DISTRESS

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 shortly after 11:00 am SRO Sgt Denson responded to a call to assist of a student in medical distress at the middle school. Sgt. Denson responded to a restroom area within the school and located an 8th grade female student suffering from the negative effects of a vape pen. The pen had a marijuana leaf imprinted on it and contained an unknown substance. The student was transported to Upson Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the student’s residence and located the original packaging for the vape pen. The pen apparently originated from California and was marked CBD.
This investigation is active and continuing
