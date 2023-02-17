Congratulation to the Upson Lee 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Upson-Lee High School Principal Mr. Ricky English has announced the Class of 2023 Top 2 Seniors. Janie René Kilby is the 2023 Valedictorian and Elizabeth Anne English is Salutatorian. Valedictorian is the senior with the highest overall numeric average who has also completed four Honors, Dual Enrollment, and/or Advanced Placement courses in each of the core content areas (ELA, Math, Science, Social Studies). Three of the above-mentioned courses must be Advanced Placement and/or Dual Enrollment courses in at least three different content areas. Student must have been enrolled at ULHS in the junior year before the 2nd 9 weeks began and the entire senior year to be considered for this honor. Salutatorian is the student with the second highest overall numeric average who has completed the same courses described for eligibility of the Valedictorian.
Pictured l-r: Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, 2023 Valedictorian Janie René Kilby, 2023 Salutatorian Elizabeth Anne English, and ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English
