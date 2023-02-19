Sunday, February 19, 2023

Murder In Thomaston Saturday

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Thomaston Police Department officers responded to a "shots fired" call on Avenue G near G Circle. Upon their arrival, officers located a male victim with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds. The victim identified Delonzo Allen, 21 years of age from Thomaston was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. 

 

Samuel Simms Jr. of Thomaston has been arrested and charged with the homicide of Delonzo Allen. He is currently being held at the Upson County jail. Charges include Malice Murder and Criminal Street Gang Activity. Additional charges pending further investigation.

 

If anyone has information related to this case, please call 911 or Sgt. Matt Allen at (706) 741-6034.

