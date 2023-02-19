Murder In Thomaston Saturday

Delonzo Allen, 21 years of age from Thomaston was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Samuel Simms Jr. of Thomaston has been arrested and charged with the homicide of Delonzo Allen. He is currently being held at the Upson County jail. Charges include Malice Murder and Criminal Street Gang Activity. Additional charges pending further investigation.
If anyone has information related to this case, please call 911 or Sgt. Matt Allen at (706) 741-6034.
