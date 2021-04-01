WORK SESSION UPSON BOC

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 9:00 P.M. – Commission Work Session Thomaston-Upson County Airport – Wednesday, April 7, 2021 1. Call to Order 2. Discussion Regarding Countywide Broadband Projects 3. Discussion Items with County Manager A. Presentation by Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. B. Purchasing update: i. Civic Center Flooring ii. Civic Center Mowers iii. Other purchasing items with Finance Department C. Training Education and Development Policy D. Discussion of SPLOST 2022 4. Discussion Items with EMC Engineering E. Update on TSPLOST Phase II F. Update on 2021 LMIG Project G. Update on Sprewell Bluff Projects H. Other Items 5. Discussion Items with Commissioners I. Other Items 6. Discussion Items with Attorney J. Pobiddy Road Property transfer from Office Building Authority and City of Thomaston K. Lien filings for demolition of bighted property L. Other items 7. Executive Session – Discuss Real Estate Acquisitions 8. Adjournment
