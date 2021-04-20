MID-APRIL COVID-19 UPDATE

April 15, 2021
As Georgia’s cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to decline, Upson County’s numbers are on the rise. From the last half of March to the first half of April new cases in Upson have increased from 20 to 26, deaths have increased from 1 to 3, and new hospitalizations have increased from 1 to 4.
There has been slight improvement in Upson’s average 2-week test positivity, dropping from 5.5% the last half of March down to 5.3% the first half of April, which is closely in line with the state’s 5% positivity rate. Upson’s mortality rate has increased slightly from 5.8% at the end of March to 5.9% mid-April. The state’s mortality rate is much lower at only 2%.
Within the CDC’s Levels of Community Transmission (Low, Moderate, Substantial, or High), which are determined by case rate and test positivity, Upson County is in the Substantial Level.
https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
Apr 16 – 30, 2020
77
13 (hi)
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4% (lo)
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Jan 1 – 15, 2021
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4% (hi)
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Mar 16 – 31
20
1
1
5.5%
Apr 1 – 15
26
3
4
5.3%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
