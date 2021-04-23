UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOMES COVID-19 UPDATE

Since mid-February all three nursing homes in Upson County have been COVID-free, but that has changed this month. Harborview has reported 2 new COVID-positive residents, one on April 7th and another one on April 19th. No new deaths and no new positive staff have been reported. Providence and Riverside remain COVID-free.
According to the latest orders from the Georgia Department of Public Health, indoor visitation and non-medical trips outside the facility are not allowed unless there have been no new resident or staff COVID-19 cases for the past 14days.
Sources:
Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)
Georgia Department of Public Health https://dph.georgia.gov/administrative-orders
