UPSON CO. COVID-19 JAB REPORT

As of April 28th, 24% of Georgia’s residents have been fully vaccinated. To be fully vaccinated a person must have completed their full vaccine series, either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Among our local counties, Upson takes the lead with 18.5% fully vaccinated residents, followed by Talbot and Taylor Counties at 14%, Meriwether 10%, Crawford 7%, Pike and Lamar 4%, Spalding 3.5%, and Monroe County trailing at 3%. All people in the United States age 16 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccines are free.
Source Links: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/3d8eea39f5c1443db1743a4cb8948a9c https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view
