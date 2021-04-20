CITY OF GRIFFIN EMPLOYEE LOST HIS SON IN A FIRE

In the early morning hours of Wednesday April 14, 2021, John Burel was struck with unimaginable tragedy when he lost his 13-year-old son, his home and all of his belongings in a house fire. While John survived the fire and is expected to make a full physical recovery from his injuries, he’s now tasked with starting his life completely over all while morning the loss of his only child.
John is a 20-year employee of the City of Griffin and throughout his career, he has been more than a coworker to those that know him. For most of us, he has become a friend. With this in mind, John’s fellow employees of the City of Griffin have decided to organize a GoFundMe page to raise funds to assist with funeral expenses and to help with his recovery process. Understanding that we can offer more assistance as an entire community, City of Griffin employees are asking the public to join them in their efforts to support John during his time of need.
“As employees of the City, we view each other like family” said City Manager, Jessica O’Connor. “Coming together to support one of our own in a moment of tragedy like this is just the right thing to do. While no amount of money can ease the pain, we’re hoping our financial contributions can relieve some of the burden John is facing.”
Those wishing to make a contribution to John can visit cityofgriffin.com or click the link to his GoFundMe page.
