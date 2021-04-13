SPALDING CO. SENIOR CENTER TO OPEN

A variety of classes for adults age 50+ will be scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the hours of 9 am - 3 pm.
The instructor led activities include: Wellness Classes, Arts & Crafts, Tai Chi, Aerobics, Line dancing, Bingo, Ceramics, Creative Clay, and Painting.
Pre-Registration opens April 19 and is required for all activities at www.spaldingcounty.com or 770-467-4385
All attendees to the center must be pre-registered for a specifically scheduled activity. The Café will not be open for meals during this phase. The activities schedule is being finalized and will be available on the Spalding County Senior Center Facebook page.
Safety protocols will be in place to reduce the risk or spread of COVID19 including: Mandatory masks, Temperature checks and screening questionnaire upon entry, 6’ physical distancing, and Scheduled cleaning. The Senior Center Reopening Guidelines is available upon request.
For information, call the Spalding County Senior Center at 770-467-4385.
