A Spalding County youth killed in Pike County. According to Major David Neal of the Pike County Sheriff Office, Friday at 4:16 p.m. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to 14777 highway 19 the Waller Well Company building owned by Middle Georgia Water Systems a 14-year-old Spalding County male died after being trapped beneath a vehicle inside the Pike County Business. Major Neal told 101 News the deceased and two other male juveniles, a 13-year-old from Pike County and a 14-year-old from Spalding County broke into the business, which is used repairs company vehicles.
The remaining juveniles indicated they were inside the business working on vehicles. It was determined that the three juveniles had committed a burglary to enter the premises. These two juveniles have been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, entering auto, and reckless conduct.
Names of the juveniles have been withheld
This case remains under investigation; further details will be released when possible. The business was closed because it was Good Friday.
