COVID-19 UPDATE FOR MARCH 2021

It has been a year since Upson County reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 27, 2020. Over the past year Upson has seen a total of 1,765 confirmed cases and 103 deaths. Three waves of the virus have hit Upson, one in April 2020, one in August 2020, and the worst by far in January 2021.
February began a downward trend in cases and deaths, and that downward trend has continued through March. Cases have declined from 112 in February to 60 in March, and deaths are down from 10 to 7; however, the March numbers still don’t beat Upson’s all-time lows, which occurred for cases in October 2020, and for deaths in November 2020. The death rate per 100,000 population remains high and ranks Upson at #9 among Georgia’s 159 counties.
Upson’s new hospitalizations are down from 22 in February to 7 in March. The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region F, which includes Upson County, averaged 21% in February, and is down to 14% in March, which is quite a bit higher than the State’s average of 9%.
Average 2-week test positivity has declined from 10.8% in February to 6.7% in March, which is slightly higher than the State’s average test positivity of 5.7%. All of the counties in this area have moved out of the Red Zone for test positivity. Most are still in the Yellow Zone but 3 counties, Monroe, Taylor and Talbot, have moved up to the Green Zone.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
Avg 2-wk
March 2020
5
0
April 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45 (lo)
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405 (hi)
14
24 (hi)
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
