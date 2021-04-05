Monday, April 5, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR MARCH 2021

 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

It has been a year since Upson County reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 27, 2020. Over the past year Upson has seen a total of 1,765 confirmed cases and 103 deaths. Three waves of the virus have hit Upson, one in April 2020, one in August 2020, and the worst by far in January 2021.

 

February began a downward trend in cases and deaths, and that downward trend has continued through March. Cases have declined from 112 in February to 60 in March, and deaths are down from 10 to 7; however, the March numbers still don’t beat Upson’s all-time lows, which occurred for cases in October 2020, and for deaths in November 2020. The death rate per 100,000 population remains high and ranks Upson at #9 among Georgia’s 159 counties.

 

Upson’s new hospitalizations are down from 22 in February to in March. The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region F, which includes Upson County, averaged 21% in February, and is down to 14% in March, which is quite a bit higher than the State’s average of 9%.

 

Average 2-week test positivity has declined from 10.8% in February to 6.7% in March, which is slightly higher than the State’s average test positivity of 5.7%. All of the counties in this area have moved out of the Red Zone for test positivity. Most are still in the Yellow Zone but 3 counties, MonroeTaylor and Talbot, have moved up to the Green Zone.


Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

March 2020

5

0

 

 

April 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

Oct 2020

45 (lo)

9

17

5.4%

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

Jan 2021

405 (hi)

14

24 (hi)

21%

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health

