NEW BRIDGE PROJECT SPALDING CO

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has approved the location and design of Project #0013928 for Spalding County, a project that would replace the bridge on Georgia 16 at the Flint River, eight miles west of Griffin. The design and location were approved on Mar. 24, 2021.
The proposed project is located 100% in Spalding County, on Land District 1. The total length of the project is approximately 0.919 mile, with the termini located approximately 1,420 feet west of the existing bridge abutment and approximately 3,040 feet east of the existing abutment. The proposed bridge would replace the existing bridge over Flint River utilizing a roadway on new alignment, parallel and offset to the north of the existing Georgia 16 alignment. The existing Georgia 16 alignment would be used as the through route to maintain traffic during the anticipated 18 months of construction.
In each direction, the proposed typical section would consist of a 12-foot travel lane and a 10-foot shoulder that includes four feet paved and six feet unpaved.
Drawings, maps or plats of the proposed project as approved are available at the area Georgia Department of Transportation office for public inspection. The contact information for the engineer at the District 3/Area 1 office:
Kraig Collins, District 3/Area 1 Engineer
krcollins@dot.ga.gov
101 Transportation Boulevard
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-646-7631
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings, maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly W. Nesbitt
Office of Program Delivery
Attn. Ken Wicks, Project Manager
kewicks@dot.ga.gov
600 West Peachtree St. NW, 25th Floor
Atlanta, GA 30308
404-631-1575
