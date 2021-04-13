THOMASTON'S CARMEN JOHNSTON ON HGTV

When you tune in to the HGTV Smart Home 2021 special on April 21, you’ll see a familiar Middle Georgia face, Carmen Johnston, owner of Carmen Johnston Gardens in Thomaston, who served as the Tech and Wellness Expert for the cutting-edge home located in Naples, Florida.
With passion for home and garden innovation and technology, Johnston has helped the popular, national network create a smarter, more innovative home which viewers can register for a chance to win.
“We’ve all spent so much more time in our homes over the past year and the desire for a smarter, more innovative and enjoyable space is at an all time high. The April HGTV Smart Home premiere will definitely inspire you to weave clever products and design into your home as it features big and small, adaptable ideas,” Johnston said.
Now more than ever, HGTV knows how truly important home is. It’s not just a place where we eat and sleep. For many of us, home is our family hub, our office, our place to learn, and our haven. So, this year’s HGTV Smart Home is designed to help consumers lead a life well-lived - mind, body and soul. From the latest tech innovations, to smart organization solutions, to rooms created with health and wellness in mind, join HGTV as they redefine what it means to “live smart.”
On the special, you’ll see Johnston working with the interior designer Tiffany Brooks, on innovative spaces for the family’s work and play while featuring wellness products to make your home a healthier and safer place. Johnston also takes to the water with home improvement veteran Ty Pennington.
“I had actually not kayaked before and had to buy one to practice on our family pond with my husband, Tommy! We now love it. The Smart Home features a garage lift for a kayak and we are giving one away via my social media and website,” Johnston said.
Carmen Johnston Gardens is giving away three tech and wellness products from the home beginning with a Rise Garden which she added to the home’s kitchen pantry.
“Who doesn’t want fresh herbs, greens and produce year-round. This hydroponic garden with smart grow lighting makes it easy and we are now giving one away. The winner will be announced April 21 immediately following the special and announced on my social media channels,” Johnston said.
Beginning April 21, you’ll be able to enter online for a chance to win the HGTV Smart Home 2021. The grand prize is worth over $1.1 million and includes the home and all furnishings, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and $100,000 from LendingTree.
The one-hour special airs Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. EDT. There will be special encores on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m., Monday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and Friday, June 11 at 1 p.m. All times are Eastern and be sure and check your television guide for any changes.
For more information, visit CarmenJohnstonGardens.com.
