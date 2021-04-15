Thursday, April 15, 2021
ARRESTS IN SPALDING COUNTY TRUCK FIRE WITH TWO BODIES
On Tuesday April 13, 2021 at approximately 12:30pm, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office along with Spalding County Fire responded to a fire call on Jackson Road near the Spalding County Butts County line. When units arrived, they found a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck parked just inside a wood line fully engulfed in flames. As the fire was being extinguished Fire Fighters located 2 bodies in the bed of the truck. Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, along with Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder responded to the scene. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “We immediately began contacting other local agencies to see if they had reports of any missing persons or stolen vehicles matching the description of the truck. Due to the extreme heat generated by the fire we had to wait more than 2 hours before we could begin processing the scene. Once the scene was safe our Crime Scene Investigators went to work processing the truck for evidence while our Criminal Investigators began working on identifying the victims and tracking down the owner of the truck. The fire was so intense that it completely destroyed the VIN plates, and the truck had no tag. Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor contacted the GBI Crime Lab and both bodies were transported for autopsy and possible identification.” While speaking to other agencies, Henry County Investigators told us that 2 persons had been reported missing on April 11, 2021 by their families. According to Investigators the males had gone to meet a Hispanic male to discuss a joint business venture and had not been seen or heard from since. The information provided to us included race, sex, height, weight, and distinguishing marks such as tattoos. Based on this information we were able to identify the victims as Joshua Wyatt B/M ,29 years of age and Carlos Benford B/M 36 years of age, who had both been reported missing from Henry County. We also found that Henry County had teamed with Clayton County in their attempts to find the victims based on information they had received that led them to an address located in Clayton County. The leads and information continued to come in especially after the initial story was covered by both local and Atlanta media. We followed up on every tip we received, and those tips eventually led us to a residence located at 375 Dutchman Road in Griffin. On April 14, 2021 the Spalding County SWAT, the Spalding County CAGE Unit executed a search warrant at the residence. After the scene was secured our Crime Scene Investigators began processing and gathering evidence. The residence had been vacated by the occupants. The furniture and other items from the house had been burned in a large pile in the back yard, and the interior of the house had been sprayed with bleach in an effort to destroy evidence. “Their attempts to cover up their crime failed. Our Crime Scene Investigators located the actual spot in the house where the murders took place, and they were able to recover evidence. Also located in the search were items that directly linked the victims to the house.” This morning, Spalding County Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez charging him with 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of malice murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of kidnapping, 2 counts of concealing a death, and 2 counts of tampering with evidence. This afternoon at approximately 12:30pm, Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was taken into custody in Fulton County by the GBI Gang Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, GBI West Metro Narcotics Unit, and Spalding County Investigators after a short vehicle pursuit that was ended with a PIT maneuver by GSP. “This investigation was brought this far due to the hard work and inter-agency cooperation between the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and all of the agencies and Offices involved. Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder, Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, the Henry County Police Department, the Clayton County Police Department, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Victor Hill, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Eddie Mixon, the GBI Gang Task Force, GBI West Metro Narcotics Unit, and the Georgia State Patrol.” “We are all praying for the families of these two young men whose lives were
