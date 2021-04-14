Update On Bodies Found In Burning Truck

Two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle just off of a rural Spalding County road on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a turnoff into a wooded area just a few dozen yards off of Jackson Road in between Wallace and Bailey Jester Roads around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire, according to Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. Neighbors had spotted smoke in the area and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find an extended cab pickup truck on fire.
"They started to put the fire out and they noticed two bodies in the bed of the pickup truck," Sheriff Dix said.
"We had to wait for some time after because the metal of the truck was still so hot that we couldn't start processing anything," the sheriff said.
"It's a very calm area. A very quiet area. It does have pretty quick access to I-75 from where it's at, so I don't know if that plays a part in what happened or not, but this is very unusual for this area," Sheriff Dix said.
Investigators spent the afternoon combing over the vehicle and surrounding area for clues on what sparked the fire.
"We are treating this as a homicide. All indications are that that what this is," the sheriff said, adding that they will see where that investigation takes them.
The identities of the two found dead inside the vehicle have not been released and the sheriff said investigators were not sure what gender the victims were.
The bodies will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. There, forensic experts will work to identify the bodies as well as determine the cause and manner of death.
"We are asking for the public's help...If anyone saw anything or heard anything in this area," the sheriff said.
The incident remains under investigation.
