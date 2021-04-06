UPSON CO COVID TESTING UPDATE

UPSON COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE ON TESTING
April 6, 2021
District 4 Public Health reports that the COVID-19 testing at Upson Regional’s drive-through location has been rapidly declining since December. A total of 652 specimens were collected in December. The total for the month of March was only 56. Due to this huge decline, the drive-through testing will no longer be offered every Wednesday, but will just be scheduled once a month. This change will allow District 4 to devote more of their staffing and resources to their vaccine sites. The next scheduled date for COVID-19 testing at Upson Regional is Wednesday, April 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lower level of the parking deck. District 4 assures the public that the frequency of testing will be increased if the need arises.
https://www.district4health.org/
No comments:
Post a Comment