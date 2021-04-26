Callista Clark On Kelly & Ryan

Zebulon's Callista Clark will make her television debut Friday morning on Live With Kelly and Ryan at 9:00 am on WSB TV, channel 2.
Callista will perform her new single “It’s ‘Cause I Am
” from her EP "Real To Me" that was released on February 12th of this year.
Callista is signed to Big Machine Records, the same label that Taylor Swift was with when her career began and "Real To Me" was produced by Nathan Chapman who joined Big Machine Records with Swift. Callista co-wrote all of the songs on the EP.
