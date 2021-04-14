UPSON S.O. FREE FOOD

We will distribute 1100 boxes of food, weighing 25-30 pounds per box, on a first come first served basis. The boxes will contain meat, vegetables and dairy.
Distribution will begin at 10:30 at the Thomaston-Upson Soccer Complex located behind the Civic Center in Thomaston. The address is 101 Civic Center Drive. Participants should drive to the rear of the civic center and follow the signs to the distribution point located at the soccer field concession stand.
Volunteers from local churches will load the boxes into your vehicle in a drive-thru format.
This is a "Rain or Shine Event"
