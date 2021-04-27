Tuesday, April 27, 2021

DRUG ARREST IN GRIFFIN

The City of Griffin Specialized Investigations Unit (SIU) along with the City’s Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) unit-initiated operation “Stay in Your Lane” in the early spring of 2021. This operation targeted local hotel/s that were being used as hubs for criminal activity, primarily drug trafficking involving the sale and distribution of methamphetamine. 

On April 26, 2021 the SIU/CAGE Units executed a narcotic search warrant at the America’s Best Inn & Suites, 676 N. Expressway, Griffin, Georgia 30223, room #112. This narcotic search warrant resulted in the arrest of Robert Jemal Bussie, 52 and the seizure of more than an ounce of Methamphetamine, a firearm and marijuana. 

This action represents only one of a number of  enforcement actions associated with operation “Stay in Your Lane”, many of which are still active and developing. 

Bussies’s arrest is expected to significantly impact these ongoing criminal enterprises. He has been charged as follows:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce

Drug Related Objects
