DRUG ARREST IN GRIFFIN

On April 26, 2021 the SIU/CAGE Units executed a narcotic search warrant at the America’s Best Inn & Suites, 676 N. Expressway, Griffin, Georgia 30223, room #112. This narcotic search warrant resulted in the arrest of Robert Jemal Bussie, 52 and the seizure of more than an ounce of Methamphetamine, a firearm and marijuana.
This action represents only one of a number of enforcement actions associated with operation “Stay in Your Lane”, many of which are still active and developing.
Bussies’s arrest is expected to significantly impact these ongoing criminal enterprises. He has been charged as follows:
Trafficking Methamphetamine
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce
Drug Related Objects
Trafficking Methamphetamine
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce
Drug Related Objects
No comments:
Post a Comment