Counterfeit Money Seized In Pike County Arrest

Deputies confirmed the money as being fraudulent and arrested Williamson. Investigators conducted a search of her residence at 51 First street in Concord.
Inside the residence a male suspect was encountered by the name of Charles West ,53, from McDonough. West had more counterfeit money on his person.
A room inside the house was found to have two printers with counterfeit money still on the printer. Varying denominations of U.S. currency were also discovered during the search.
Both suspects are currently incarcerated and facing 109 counts of forgery. Williamson is currently on felony probation for a prior conviction.
