THOMASTON MAYOR & COUNCIL AGENDA

CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
AGENDA APRIL 6, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
VIRTUAL MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE
LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance.
B. Approval of Minutes of March 16, 2021.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. City Attorney’s Report.
E. City Clerk’s Report.
F. City Engineer’s Report.
G. City Manager’s Report.
1. Discussion and Approval of Acceptance of Donation of Property from B. F. Goodrich (Raytheon Technologies).
2. Approval of a Joint Use Attachment Audit between the City and TRC (utility poles).
3. Appointment to Thomaston-Upson Library Board
4. Approval of Amendment to the Sign Ordinance.
5. Discussion of Animal Control Ordinance.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session / Discussion/Potential Action
