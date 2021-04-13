Tuesday, April 13, 2021

BREAKING NEWS FROM GRIFFIN TWO BODIES FOUND

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is on an active scene on Jackson Road where 2 bodies have been found in a burning vehicle. 

Spalding Fire has extinguished the fire and investigators are working the scene. No identities or information about the deceased, including manner of death, has been determined as of now. 

Further information will be disseminated as it is gathered.
