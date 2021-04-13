South Metro's News Leader
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
BREAKING NEWS FROM GRIFFIN TWO BODIES FOUND
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is on an active scene on Jackson Road where 2 bodies have been found in a burning vehicle.
Spalding Fire has extinguished the fire and investigators are working the scene. No identities or information about the deceased, including manner of death, has been determined as of now.
Further information will be disseminated as it is gathered.
Posted by
WTGA AM & FM
at
4:13 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment