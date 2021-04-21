RETIRED UPSON CO SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT LYNN BATES HAS PASSED AWAy

Mr. Bates was born on November 30, 1936, in Meansville, to the late George Frank Bates, and the late Bobbie Bates. He served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, and then went on to be the Superintendent for Upson County Schools for 32 years, and 10 years at Mary Persons in Forsyth. He was a member of Yatesville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Passmore, son, Michael L. Bates, brother, Robert Bates.
Survivors include his wife, Linda L. Bates of Yatesville, son, Todd (Linda) Bates of Yatesville, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m from Yatesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fincher Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital in Atlanta.
Coggins Funeral Home
No comments:
Post a Comment