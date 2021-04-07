NEW DISTRICT ENG GA-DOT WEST CENTRAL GA.

THOMASTON, Georgia - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has selected Tyler Peek of Barnesville to be the new District 3/West Central Georgia district engineer, effective Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021. Peek replaces Michael Presley, who retired on Mar. 1, 2021.
Peek, who has spent his professional career at the Georgia DOT, most recently served as the district traffic engineer for District 3. He has also worked as District 3's traffic operations manager, assistant utilities engineer, and as a project manager for the Georgia DOT's Office of Program Delivery.
"Tyler possesses the leadership qualities that will continue to provide for success in District 3," said Mike Dover, deputy commissioner.
Peek is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Georgia. He also successfully completed the Georgia DOT's Management Development Program. He earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Peek is a lifelong resident of the West Central Georgia region, having grown up in LaGrange and Thomaston before settling down in Barnesville with his family.
