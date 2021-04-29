UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER MAKES AN A GRADE

Upson Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade again in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Upson Regional Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“Everyone who is a part of Upson Regional has been important in helping us achieve this honor yet again. I continue to be in awe of everything our staff does for those who depend on us,” said Upson Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Tarrant.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Upson Regional Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Upson Regional Medical Center was awarded an “A” grade on April 29, 2021, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Upson Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
